LIVE STREAM BELOW

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's weekly press conference #FOCUSLIVE Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Sunday, 30 June 2019

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to outline further details of today's Oranga Tamariki shake-up at her post-Cabinet press conference.

From today, a new national care standard comes into effect, meaning most 17-year-olds will be included in the youth justice system, instead of the adult system.

As well as this, the ministry will be required to provide a practical commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi and offer support to young adults leaving state care until their 25th birthday.

Advertisement

These are among the biggest changes to Oranga Tamariki since 2017.

Ardern is expected to detail why the Government made these changes.

She is also expected to face questions on the raft of new rules and regulations that came into effect today.

These include:

• Single-use plastic bags canned: Retails and supermarkets that sell them will face hefty fines.

• Paid parental leave increase: Eligible employees will see an increase in the parental leave payment from $564 per week to $585.

• Petrol tax hike: A 3 cent per litre tax increase by the Government has been initiated today.

• New Oranga Tamariki operating model kicks in: A new transitions service for 18 to 25-year-olds leaving care or youth justice comes online.

• Family Violence Act comes into effect: Updating the definition of family violence and increasing Police Safety Orders to 10 days.

• New rental rules: From today, tenants can seek up to $4000 in compensation from their landlords if their homes are not properly insulated.

• EQC changes cover cap changes: The building cover cap for EQC claims will increase by $50,000.

• KiwiSaver changes: More than 500,000 New Zealanders will be able to join KiwiSaver due to law changes from today.

• International visitor levy kicks in: Most international visitors entering New Zealand will be charged a levy of $35 that will be invested in sustainable tourism and conservation projects.

Ardern is also expected to face questions about Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters receiving death threats from far-right wing extremists.