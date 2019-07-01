Until now, Jessica Manning has never known what "normal" feels like.

A year ago she could barely leave the house - and when she did she needed a defibrillator and a person trained in CPR with her because her heart could have stopped beating at any moment.

But three weeks ago the 25-year-old moved out of home and six weeks ago she started full-time work in a customer services role thanks to a double organ transplant which has given her a "second chance at life".

In September last year, Manning, who was born with six heart conditions, received

