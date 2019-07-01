A pedestrian has been hit by a double-decker bus on Wellington's Manners Street.

The person is seriously injured following the crash which happened around 11.30am.

Manners Street is closed between Willis Street and Victoria Street and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The road has become notorious for pedestrians getting hit by buses, with at least 16 such incidents in the past nine years.

That's when the road was opened to buses as part of a network re-jig.

When the change was made it was touted as an integral part of a wider plan to improve transport in the region, not only improving travel times for commuters but also reducing bus congestion in the CBD.

However, within a week of the new route opening three pedestrians had been reported hit by buses.

Fran Wilde was chair of the Greater Wellington regional council at the time and expressed her sympathy for the bus drivers, saying Manners Street had been one-way for so long people had forgotten to look both ways before crossing.

Numerous efforts have been made to try and make the area safer since, including people wearing sandwich boards reminding pedestrians to look both ways before crossing the street.