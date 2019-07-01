On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A new groom who was left stranded in India after his wedding following an Immigration New Zealand botch-up has been reunited with his wife in NZ after the agency granted her a visa just hours after the Herald reported about their plight.
A INZ spokeswoman confirmed that Auckland man Hardik Pandya's wife Kinjal, 24, has been granted a visitor visa.
Pandya, 30, said he was overjoyed when he first got the news about his wife's visa approval on June 21 barely two hours after his story appeared on nzherald.co.nz, but was now lost for words after shearrived late Saturday night.
"I am so very, very happy that I just can't say the words," Pandya said.