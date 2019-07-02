More than 9000 pieces of medical equipment worth well over $450,000 have gone AWOL from hospitals around the country.

Every year, thousands of items lent out to patients are returned late - or not at all.

Crutches, walkers and shower stools were the items which most commonly went missing but at Auckland District Health Board a cough assist worth $9635 was overdue while a mattress worth about $4000 was outstanding in the Nelson-Marlborough District Health Board area.

Taranaki District Health Board said in the past 10 months they had needed to replace 400 pairs of crutches at a cost of

