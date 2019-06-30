Get out your heavy coats and fluffy gloves Aucklanders, it's snowing in the City of Sails — but only inside the Aotea Square Ice Rink.

The makeshift rink was packed out with children and parents over the weekend who laced up the ice-skates for a slippery day on the ice.

Families enjoying an afternoon ice skate at the Aotea Square Ice Rink. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile, the weather outside was cool over the weekend in Auckland but the skies were clear and the region was doused in sunshine. After a chilly few days, MetService reports nights will be warmer this week as a northwest flow shifts over New Zealand.

Cloudy periods and the odd shower is predicted in Auckland today, with temperatures in the high teens.