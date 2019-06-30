Police are investigating death threats made against New Zealand First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

This follows a video, revealed as part of a Newshub investigation, which shows a crowd of far right protesters at a rally, yelling Peters should be "hanged".

The man leading the chant, according to Newshub, is Philip Arps - the first person in New Zealand to be charged with sharing the video of the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks.

He is also the man who delivered a pig's head to Al Noor mosque in 2016.

Advertisement

Peters said he did not wish to comment on the video taken at the rally, or the death threats made against him.

But police confirmed to Newshub they are investigating the incident.

The video was taken in Christchurch, seven weeks before the March 15 attack.

The rally was against the UN migration pact - an issue the far right claim means New Zealand's immigration policy would be set by the UN.

That claim, however, is wrong according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Arps can been seen making throat-slitting gestures in the video.

Although Peters would not comment on the video, he said the campaign came from "a bunch of neo-Nazis in Austria".

He called it a "campaign of fake news and misinformation and the distortion of all sorts of data".

National have called for the Government to walk away from the pact and have said it would overturn it, if it wins the next election.

A petition launched by National calling for New Zealand to walk away from the pact was taken from the party's website in the days after the March 15 attack.

Peters said National leader Simon Bridges was "allowing a bunch of neo-Nazis in Austria to reflect his opinions".

He called on Bridges to resign - "any normal person, in the political setting, would say this is untenable; he's got to go".

Bridges told Newshub he would not be resigning and he does not condone any threats to politicians.

Australia has declined to sign the UN migration pact, as has the US and some European countries.

Peters also called on the NZ SIS to investigate the far right's influence in New Zealand.

This is not the first time death threats have been made against a senior government minister in recent times.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last year she had received multiple threats from anti-1080 protesters - including one death threat.

Police did not immediately respond to questions from the Herald.