Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 16-month-old boy succumbed to serious head injuries yesterday.

Hospital staff alerted police to the case, believing the child's injuries may have been deliberately inflicted.

The Herald previously reported the toddler's mother has had five older children removed from her care by Oranga Tamariki.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said police had launched a homicide investigation following the death of the boy in Auckland City.



Police were advised that the boy had been rushed to Starship children's hospital with serious head injuries on June 23 about 7.30pm.

"Sadly, he passed away at 3pm yesterday," Baber said.

"A scene examination has been conducted at an address in Auckland City and a post mortem will be carried out."



Police have a team of 20 investigators working on the case.

"The death of any child is an absolute tragedy and we are working hard to establish what has caused the child's injuries," Baber said.

The baby boy died in Starship children's hospital yesterday.

"We have previously said that we believe these are non-accidental injuries.



"We are continuing to speak with a number of people in relation to this investigation and have no further updates at this stage."