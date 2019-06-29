A clear, crisp winter's day is in store for Aucklanders after cold temperatures across the country last night.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said a ridge of high pressure is sitting over the country at the moment.

"There were quite a few places sitting below zero overnight that will be quite frosty this morning."

Sub zero temperatures were felt last night in Lake Pukaki, -6C, Mt Cook, -4C, Christchurch, -3C, and Rotorua, -3C, she said.

Aucklanders today can expect a "reasonably fine" day with easterlies, while showers fall far north of the city.

There was a chance of a few little cloudy periods which would increase over the next couple of days, Rossiter said.

"Those east-north-east winds will strengthen and then a few showers will develop mid-week," she said.

"We have a front coming so those showers will turn to rain about Wednesday."

That would gradually clear towards the end of the week, she said.

Daily centre forecast

Whangārei

Cloudy periods, a shower or two. Easterlies. High 17C, low 12C

Auckland

Fine. Easterlies. 15C, 8C

Hamilton

Fine, but morning frosts and possible fog. Light winds. 14C, 3C

Tauranga

Fine, then evening cloud and chance overnight shower. Light winds. 15C, 7C

Wellington

Fine, but some morning cloud. Northerlies. 14C, 8C

Christchurch

Fine with morning frosts, and increasing high cloud. Northeasterlies developing morning. 11C, 0C

Dunedin

Fine, increasing high cloud. Winds turning northeast afternoon. High 13C, 5C

Source: MetService