Kiwi toy mogul Nick Mowbray has indulged his love of tennis in style, at the house of the sport's supremo Novak Djokovic.

"Very privileged to spend the day with Novak at his house, cooking up some big ideas before Wimbledon starts," Mowbray posted on Instagram.

The chief executive of billion-dollar toy company Zuru went to Monaco on the French Riviera to compete against other entrepreneurs for the World Entrepreneur of the Year award, which was won by Brad Keywell, of US-based Uptake Technologies.

Mowbray, who was the EY 2018 New Zealand Entrepreneur Of The Year, doesn't say where he visited Djokovic, although his post is tagged Wimbledon, United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The tennis star shares a house at Monte Carlo with his wife Jelena and their two children, Stefan and Tara.

Stock photos. Lotto. 22 August 2017 Bay of Plenty Times Photograph by John Borren BTG 25Sep17 - NAG 02Oct17 - NAG 06Oct17 - RGP 10Jan18 - JACKPOT: A Lotto ticket bought in Levin won $6.5m. BTG 10Jan18 - JACKPOT: A Lotto ticket bought in Levin won $6.5m. NAG 10Jan18 - JACKPOT: A Lotto ticket bought in Levin won $6.5m. WGP 24Jan18 - NZH 01Jan19 - During 2018, Lotto wins made the Auckland winner and 47 other lucky people millionaires. BTG 02Jan19 - HBG 07Jan19 - Three lucky Lotto players from Napier have started the year with a flourish. Photo / File WGP 28Jan19 - WGP 18Feb19 -

Mowbray wrote, "Ever since I was a kid being a big tennis player I have wanted to go to Wimbledon so even more lucky that for my first we get to join Novak's team to watch him open the tournament on virgin grass as the defending champion."

He notes that he managed to get Djokovic into some Allbirds shoes - made of New Zealand merino wool - and posted a picture of him looking down at them.

The Wimbledon championships start on July 1.

Nick Mowbray's Instagram post of him with world tennis number one Novak Djokovic. Photo / Instagram