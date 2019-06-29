Around 650 New Zealanders are gathered in Invercargill to join dying dad Blair Vining in his final call to drastically better the public health system.

This comes after a Herald investigation revealed how 800 New Zealanders battling cancer could be saved each year.

Vining - with his wife Melissa and their daughters Lilly and Della-May - are the backbone of a petition, that has received more than 130,000 signatures, calling on the Government to fund a national cancer agency.

"Every New Zealander should have the right to the best treatment regardless of money, age, ethnicity, and location," Melissa says.

They say the agency needs to run independent of political interference to hold District Health Boards and medical professionals to account.

The rugby fanatic dad, coach and community hero has been told he has just weeks to live. He said this year they had been paying about $35,000 a month to extend his life while both Melissa and Blair have had to stop working.

This includes medication that is not funded, and due to a loophole in their private health insurance cannot be covered, as well as travel and accommodation to get treatment three hours' drive away because it's not available in their home town - Winton.

Dying father speaks out about failing health system

Despite their hardship, they count themselves as lucky - "many families don't have support from others and financial backing and my heart aches for them," Melissa said.

Petition of Blair Vining: Better Cancer Care for All New Zealanders Hey Fellow NZers, I have asked a lot from you in recent times, I need one more thing from you all to help me tick off my bucket list. Please share this post and sign the petition link below to help create better cancer control and care for all NZers, NO MORE penalties by postcode for cancer patients, NO MORE misdiagnosis, NO MORE unacceptable waits, NO MORE expensive non-funded treatments. We need a Cancer Agency to lead cancer control in NZ. It is too late for me but if we all work together we can get the Minister of Health to make cancer control and care a priority. CLICK to sign: http://bit.ly/2EqHTya Takes less than 30 secs - name & email Posted by Blair Vining’s Epic Journey on Monday, 6 May 2019

At 8.30 tonight the petition is going to be handed to National Party's health leader Michael Woodhouse and Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker to present at Parliament.

Woodhouse - along with Walker, Vining and the Cancer Society of New Zealand's medical director Chris Jackson - will then answer questions from media.

Throughout the night the audience will also hear from cancer victims sharing their heartache, and medical experts on what needs to change.

As the event was also a "final farewell" for Vining - a haka will be performed to him and tributes will be heard from friends and family.

In the coming days, Health Minister David Clark is due to present the Government's plan to tackle cancer.