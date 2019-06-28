A Christchurch tenant who left behind an air rifle in his vacated rental later sent armed police swarming on his landlord's property by reporting the firearm stolen.

According to a recent Tenancy Tribunal decision, the incident started two days after the Christchurch mosque shootings when Jaxon Moata Donald moved out of his New Brighton rental and was found to have damaged its walls, kitchen bench, mattress and microwave.

He also left an unlicensed air rifle under the bed.

Landlord Alan Butcher found the rifle two weeks later and called police and handed it over to them, before telling Donald what he'd done.

That led Donald to phone police and claim Butcher had stolen his firearm - a call that sent armed police swarming on Butcher's premises.

Faced with armed officers, Butcher was forced to explain what had happened and the police eventually confirmed they already had the rifle in custody.

"It was a big shock for Mr Butcher to find the air rifle and he then had to deal with

the police twice over it," the Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator said.

"The second time armed police came to the premises ... was at a time of extremely heightened tension over the possession of firearms."

The adjudicator found Donald showed a disregard for the difficult situation he put his former landlord in.

He also found Donald had committed an unlawful act by keeping the unlicensed firearm in the house and awarded $300 in exemplary damages to Butcher.

"It is obviously behaviour that the Tribunal should discourage because it is not in anyone's interests," he said.

Donald also had to pay a further $541 to cover the repairs and cleaning needed at the tenancy after he vacated.