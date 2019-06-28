A man was beaten and left bleeding and unconscious on a footpath in Onehunga overnight - the second such assault in the Auckland suburb this week.

Police want to hear from anyone who knows about the attack, which left the man with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called around 1.15am this morning to reports of disturbance on Onehunga Mall, the main shopping street in the area. The man was found lying on the ground unconscious.

Officers provided urgent medical attention and called an ambulance, which took the man to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The man had suffered a number of serious injuries including to his face, and there was a large amount of blood, Senior Sergeant Scott Leonard of Auckland City Police said.



Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) had sealed off the scene and were investigating last night. A scene guard would be on site until morning when a full investigation would take place.

Police gave the man immediate medical assistance before ambulance crews arrived. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Leonard said police wanted to speak to anyone who had interacted with the victim or may have heard or seen something.

Anyone who witnessed the incident could contact the Auckland Police on 09 302 6400.

On Wednesday night a person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious assault on nearby Church St, around 8pm.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.