A Christchurch man who told a group of mosque shooting survivors that they need to "get over it" and that "white supremacists own the land" has today been fined $750.

Rodrick Wayne Woods, 33, played "Nazi music" and made racist remarks, victims said, shortly after alleged mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant entered not guilty pleas at the High Court at Christchurch two weeks ago.

Abdul Aziz, hailed as a hero on March 15 after chasing away the gunman from Linwood Mosque, approached Woods and told him to get away.

Police and security staff intervened.

Woods was arrested and charged with behaving in an offensive manner.

At his first court appearance that afternoon, Judge Tom Gilbert granted him bail to come back to court today.

Bail came with conditions that Woods resided at a Blenheim Rd address, didn't go within 50m of either Masjid Al Noor or Linwood Mosque, and when the alleged gunman reappears in court on August 16, not to come within 500m of the Christchurch courthouse.

When Woods asked the judge how he was supposed to bike home when he normally bikes past Masjid Al Noor on Deans Ave, the judge replied, "You go the long way."

Woods arrived at court this afternoon with a large, amplified speaker and microphone.

He was blaring Bob Marley songs from outside the courthouse before he came inside. Security made him leave his sound system at the front door.

Before the court appearance, he told reporters in the courtroom, "There's going to be a stink".

Defence counsel Nicola Hansen said Woods wanted to enter guilty pleas to the charge of behaving in an offensive manner.

Police prosecutor Iain Patton told the court how Woods sparked the incident on June 14.

A group of people were speaking to media after the alleged March 15 gunman's third court appearance earlier in the morning.

Woods approached the group and asked if they were talking about the "white supremacy incident".

He was asked to go away.

But Woods continue to talk, saying they needed to "get over it" and that "white supremacists own the land".

It caused the group to become upset and distressed, Patton said.

When spoken to by police, he admitted it was not the right time or place to make those comments.

Today, defence counsel Hansen said Woods accepted his behaviour was offensive and made an apology on his behalf.

She said he does not hold white supremacist views and does not identify as a white supremacist.

Woods declined to take part in restorative justice, saying he wanted to have the matter dealt with as soon as possible.

Judge Brian Callaghan said his comments were "totally uncalled for" and "highly-inflammatory".

He convicted and fined Woods $750.

As he left court, Woods abused reporters and did skids on his bike.

"F*** you!" he yelled.

"I didn't do nuffing wrong."

When court security approached, he rode off yelling, "West Side up!"