On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A man was found bound, bashed and covered in blood inside a house shortly after a person was killed in Rotorua, a nearby resident says.
A 53-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a 39-year-old man in a firearms incident in Rotorua on Wednesday night.
Residents near the house where the man died, and near where the bashed man was found, have described what unfolded.
A resident at a house on another street, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said her son-in-law called emergency services after he walked in on a man "completely bashedup" in a property near theirs about 7.30pm.
The chilly Wednesday night was winding down like any other, the eldest grandchild and his parents had gone out before 7pm and the resident and her youngest grandchild were home alone sitting beside the fire when she heard distressed calls for help about 7.30pm.
She asked her grandchild to be quiet and went to the front door to see what was happening on the street but found nothing.
Police at the scene of a homicide in Rotorua.
"It was like groaning," she recalled.
She said her grandchild was becoming visibly shaken so she told him it was just people having an argument.
"I knew it was something bad but I didn't want to frighten him," she told the Rotorua Daily Post.
When she went to check the back door she heard someone saying, "Help me! I need help!".