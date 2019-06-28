A man was found bound, bashed and covered in blood inside a house shortly after a person was killed in Rotorua, a nearby resident says.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a 39-year-old man in a firearms incident in Rotorua on Wednesday night.

Residents near the house where the man died, and near where the bashed man was found, have described what unfolded.

A resident at a house on another street, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said her son-in-law called emergency services after he walked in on a man "completely bashed up" in a property near theirs about 7.30pm.

The chilly Wednesday night was winding down like any other, the eldest grandchild and his parents had gone out before 7pm and the resident and her youngest grandchild were home alone sitting beside the fire when she heard distressed calls for help about 7.30pm.

She asked her grandchild to be quiet and went to the front door to see what was happening on the street but found nothing.

Police at the scene of a homicide in Rotorua.

"It was like groaning," she recalled.

She said her grandchild was becoming visibly shaken so she told him it was just people having an argument.

Police investigate an area near the scene of a homicide investigation on Clayton Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

"I knew it was something bad but I didn't want to frighten him," she told the Rotorua Daily Post.

When she went to check the back door she heard someone saying, "Help me! I need help!".

The screams faded for about 10 minutes before starting up again briefly, she said.

She waited for her family to get home, and sent her son-in-law to listen to what was going on.

He went to the property where the calls for help were coming from to find a man bound, shirtless and bloodied, she said.

"He was completely bashed up."

Unaware of how this scene came to be, she said he grabbed a jacket to cover the beaten man.

"When the police got there they sprayed my son-in-law down. He was just covered in blood . . . on his face, on his clothes," she said.

"He was the one who ended up holding the guy waiting for the ambulance to come because he was pretty sure he would have just passed out, that's how beaten up he was," she said.

Police investigate an area near the scene of a homicide investigation on Clayton Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

She said when her son-in-law relayed what had happened his sentences were broken up with long pauses and the shock he felt was apparent.

Emergency services had been called to a shooting on nearby Clayton Rd earlier in the night.

"We didn't even know what had happened at Clayton Rd," the woman said.

Police on guard at the Agape Christian Preschool near the scene of a homicide investigation. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police at the scene of a murder investigation. Photo / Ben Fraser

"That scream is something you would do if something traumatic, tragic, anything like that happened."

Police on guard at the Agape Christian Preschool near the scene of a homicide investigation. Photo / Ben Fraser

A 53-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the death.

He has been remanded in custody until July 19 when he will appear in the High Court at Rotorua.

On Thursday the man who was assaulted was stable in the emergency department at Rotorua Hospital. He has since been admitted to a hospital ward.