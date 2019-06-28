A man was found bound, bashed and covered in blood inside a house shortly after a person was killed in Rotorua, a nearby resident says.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a 39-year-old man in a firearms incident in Rotorua on Wednesday night.

Residents near the house where the man died, and near where the bashed man was found, have described what unfolded.

A resident at a house on another street, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said her son-in-law called emergency services after he walked in on a man "completely bashed

