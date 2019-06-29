As a little girl growing up in China, Jeni Hou always dreamt of owning a circus.

But never in her wildest dream did she imagine that she would own not one, but two circuses after moving to New Zealand as an international student nearly 20 years ago.

Now in its 10th year, Zirka Circus has become a household name in the country. Hou, 40, also started a second a few years ago called Cirque Grande, which has more international flavour.

Hou says her dream is to turn Zirka - which currently has just performers from China - into one which

