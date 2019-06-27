The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques wants to hear from the public next week, including the Muslim community.

"We want to hear from Muslim communities, organisations and individuals about their experiences that relate to the Terms of Reference," commission chair Sir William Young said in a statement today.

"In addition to the written submissions process, a range of other engagement methods will be used by the Royal Commission to connect with New Zealand's Muslim communities, including the affected families, on their terms.

"We know there may be communities in New Zealand who, perhaps due to their whakapapa, ethnicity, religion, interests or activities, have experiences they could share which may be helpful to our inquiry. We want to hear from you too."

Advertisement

The terms of reference are:

• What relevant State sector agencies knew about the attacker, before March 15, 2019

• What relevant State sector agencies did (if anything), in light of that knowledge

• Whether there was anything else relevant State sector agencies could have done to prevent the attacks

• What else relevant State sector agencies should do to prevent such attacks in the future.

Submissions open at 9am on July 1 and close at 5pm on July 31.

Submissions can be made online through the Royal Commission's website, via email or by writing a letter.

"The public can play an important role in helping the Royal Commission with its inquiries and we welcome submissions from individuals, groups and organisations that can assist us in our work," Young said.

The commission has been criticised for hearing some submissions in private, but it has defended this as necessary to protect national security and public safety.