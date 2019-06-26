New KiwiBuild data has revealed less than half of the flagship programme's homes have sold since going on the market - and barely any of those outside Auckland.

The figures were released to the Herald ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle today in which all eyes will be on under-fire Housing and Urban Development minister Phil Twyford, the man in charge of the flailing policy.

The sales data shows while some kinds of homes - particularly cheaper, central Auckland apartments and three-and-four bedrooms homes have sold well - homes on the city fringe and in the regions are not as popular.

