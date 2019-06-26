A car travelling in the wrong direction collided with a truck during a police pursuit on State Highway 1 near the Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington this morning.

Two people were injured in the crash. Police say the driver fled after they tried to stop them.

"It was initially travelling southbound but at about 6am had turned around and crashed into a truck," the police spokeswoman said.

Police had followed with sirens and lights on.

UPDATE 7:20AM

The southbound lane remains CLOSED just south of Te Hapua Rd in Peka Peka. Please continue to expect #delays through this area. ^ELhttps://t.co/tHTiBXgPjt — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) June 26, 2019

Two people suffered minor injuries and one person has been taken into custody.

The southbound lane of SH1 heading into Wellington is closed and northbound traffic is moving slowly, police said.