Parliament debates euthanasia bill Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Tuesday, 25 June 2019

AMY ADAMS - NATIONAL

National MP Amy Adams has described watching her mother die a "painful and dehumanising" death as she threw her support behind David Seymour's controversial assisted dying bill.

The second reading and debate on the fiercely argued End of Life Choice Bill is underway with Parliament tonight.

MP Adams, who this week announced she would be leaving politics, told the House while she felt the bill needed more work before it could become law, it contained "kernels" of what could be a system to give people a choice about how to die.

She said the decision would be personal for many.

"For me it was watching my mother die a gruesome, painful and dehumanising death," she said.

"If she had wanted to spend her last days drugged to the eyeballs feeling nothing I am sure that was possible. But that isn't what she wanted. What she wanted was to be able to choose exactly when that end would come. That's really all we were talking about.

"This was a woman who was proud, independent, intelligent, knew what she wanted. … instead we watched her get literally eaten alive from a vicious melanoma and suffer."

Adams said her core concern was about the bill extending to those with "irremediable conditions".

Act leader Seymour has promised that if the bill passes its second reading, he'll amend it to only apply to the terminally ill.

That follows widespread concern the "irremediable condition" clause would put vulnerable people at risk of coercion.

DAVID SEYMOUR - ACT

Earlier, Seymour urged Parliament to back the bill, saying denying the suffering a right to choose when to die would be "barbaric".

"In a modern, civilised society such as New Zealand, we should be legislating choice and compassion," he said.

"In one of the most private times in a citizen's life, we should not interfere, but give them the choice to go on their terms, in their time."

The Member for Epsom, who first put the bill in the ballot in 2015, described the lengthy process legislation had been through as "rigorous and comprehensive".

"By sheer numbers, consultation has been greater than any other in the history of our parliament," he said.

Seymour also tried to assure those concerned the bill could lead to coercion.

"If coercion is suspected at any point in the process, the person becomes ineligible for assisted dying," he said.

He also said suggestions doctors would have to do things against their beliefs were "plainly untrue".

"There are now 200 million people living in 15 jurisdictions where Assisted Dying is legal. Not one of them, that have experienced the reality of an assisted dying law rather than the opponents' rhetoric, has gone back," he said.

"To vote no to this bill is to say 'tough luck, you must suffer for the morality of others.' I believe that is a barbaric conclusion."

Parliament has allotted two hours and 20 minutes for the second reading on the emotive subject and a vote is expected to take place before the House rises at 10pm.

There will be a dinner break between 6pm and 7.30pm, when the debate will resume.

The End of Life Choice Bill legalises voluntary euthanasia by allowing adults with less than six months to live or those with a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" to request a lethal dose of medication.

The person would have to get clearance from two medical practitioners and if either of them had doubts about the person's competence, a third opinion would need to be sought from a psychiatrist or psychologist.

This is the fourth attempt since 1995 to get a euthanasia law through Parliament. It passed its first reading 76 votes to 44 – meaning 17 MPs need to change their minds to block it.

It received a record 39,159 submissions during a fraught and year-long Select Committee stage that included hearings in 14 cities.

Politicians were on Wednesday still announcing last-minute shifts, National's Judith Collins saying she had swapped to "yes" to allow the bill to be debated further, while Labour's Kiri Allan said she would change to a "no" because she wasn't happy with what had come out of the select committee process.

If the bill does make it through the second vote, it'll face a number of hurdles, including from opponents who are pledging to table hundred of amendments during the committee stages.