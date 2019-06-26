A truck breakdown is forcing delays on the Southern Motorway for those heading towards the city this afternoon.

NZ Transport Agency reports the incident took place around 4.15pm just after the Mt Wellington off-ramp.

Motorists are being asked to pass with care and to be prepared for delays through the area.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY NORTHBOUND - BREAKDOWN - 4:15PM

A truck breakdown is blocking the left northbound lane just after the Mt Wellington Road off-ramp. Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/siOr7j6Hb6 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 26, 2019

Traffic is also slow on northbound lanes from Lambie Drive following a crash, now clear of lanes, at Puhinui Rd.

The motorways throughout Auckland city are starting to swell as commuters hit the road after a day at work.

More to come.