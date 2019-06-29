The superstars of Māoridom were recognised at a glittering ceremony last night.

The business people, musicians, researchers, teachers and sports people who have made a difference in their field were awarded at the fourth annual Matariki Awards, hosted by The Hits radio host Stacey Morrison and TV personality Matai Smith.

The Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award went to Whale Watch in Kaikōura while Kuini Moehau Reedy took away the Te Toi ō Ngā Rangi Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kuini Moehau Reedy received the Te Toi o Nga Rangi Award Lifetime Achievement Award at the Matariki Awards. Photo / Supplied

The chief executive of Māori Television, which is a sponsor, Shane Taurima said it was humbling to see Māori achievement and success.

"One of our missions as a broadcaster is to revitalise te reo in Aotearoa, so it's promising to see the calibre of tangata whenua making strides in their chosen fields and forging a world we can be proud of.

"From business entrepreneurs and educators through to musicians, scientists and community groups, we've all got a responsibility to represent te ao Māori and instill a sense of honour in our people."

Whale Watch was also awarded the Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation with the judges lauding them for making the region one of the country's leading eco-tourism destinations despite the earthquakes.

It also stimulated investment in new accomodation, eateries and art galleries, they said.

Sountry singer Dennis Marsh received the Te Mata o te Ariki Award Special Recognition Award at the Matariki Awards. Photo / Supplied

Reedy earned the lifetime achievement award for her contribution to music, kapa haka and te reo.

Organisers said the composer, writer and storyteller had dedicated her life to imparting knowledge through language, culture and performance.

The importance of teaching children financial literacy was also recognised.

Kendall Flutey was given the young achievers award for her work setting up Banquer, a digital platform which has helped 70,000 kids across Australasia learn how to handle money.

It teaches primary and intermediate students about income, expenses, budgeting, saving, interest, KiwiSaver, tax, real estate and insurance in a fun, interactive way.

Those behind a campaign to raise awareness of cervical cancer were also rewarded for their work.

The Smear Your Mea campaign, which encouraged women to have a smear test, was started by the late Talei Morrison who was frustrated she could not find information which connected with her as a Māori woman after being diganosed with stage 4 cervical cancer.

A film maker who worked alongside Taika Waititi on movies such as Boy, Eagle vs Shark and The Breaker Upperers was also recognised with the arts and entertainment award.

Ainsley Gardiner, co-founder of Miss Conception Films, continued to be a proponent for growth in gender diversity in the industry

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua received the Te Waita Award for Sport at the Matariki Awards. Photo / Supplied

Award-winning country singer and songwriter Dennis Marsh was presented with the Te Mata o te Ariki Special Recognition Award for his outstanding contribution to music.

His 29 albums included two which went to number one on the New Zealand albums chart, four gold albums and six platinum.

This year's Te Waitā Award for Sport recipient was Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua for her efforts to revive the team.

Māori Television 2019 Matariki Awards Winners

Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment

Ainsley Gardiner

Te Waitā Award for Sport

Noeline Taurua

Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers

Kendall Flutey

Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business & Innovation

Whale Watch Kaikōura

Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health & Science

Dr Amanda Black

Te Ururangi Award for Education

Distinguished Professor Hingangaroa Smith

Te Waitī Award for Te Reo & Tikanga

Pānia Papa

Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community

Smear Your Mea

Te Toi Ō Ngā Rangi – Lifetime Achievement Award

Kuini Moehau Reedy

Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award

Whale Watch Kaikōura

Te Mata o te Ariki Award – Special Recognition Award

Dennis Marsh