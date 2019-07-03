Nestled between Westbrook and Mangakākahi, lying west of the Utuhina Stream, and straddling Ford Rd, Fordlands is Rotorua's suburb of two halves. It has a reputation that stretches far beyond the city's borders; an image formed more than anything else by a famous movie and stories about criminal antics. But is that the whole story? Kelly Makiha ventures into a part of town known by some as The Block to find out.

A glassy-eyed Black Power member looks up at me from his car.

"Who you want?"

When he finds out I'm not a social worker, a cop or a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Fordlands property facts

Fordlands encounter