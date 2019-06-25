An Uber driver accused of the death of a young father told police the crash "happened very quickly, in the blink of an eye".

Police say Daljinder Singh was preoccupied with finding a drop-off location for his passenger when he fatally struck father-of-four Daniel Kopa two years ago.

The 34-year-old, a friend of Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, was rushed to hospital but died after his life support was turned off.

Singh, who has charged with operating a vehicle carelessly causing death, is on trial at the Auckland District Court today before Judge Peter Butler

Police prosecutor Phil Mann said Kopa, who was also known as Dann, was hit by a car being driven by Singh, while crossing Hobson St in Auckland Central shortly before 9am on June 6, 2017.

"The defendant had seen Mr Kopa at least twice," Mann said describing the road conditions before the crash.

But Singh, who had been working for Uber for about four months, was preoccupied with finding a drop-off location for his passenger and failed to see Kopa, he said.

"These were not the actions of a reasonable and prudent driver."

Daljinder Singh during his trial at the Auckland District Court. Photo / Phibbs Visuals

Joseph Gaffney, a constable at the time, told the court he arrived at the crash scene within minutes, cordoned off the scene and blocked the lanes with his patrol car.

Kopa was unresponsive but breathing and was taken to hospital by ambulance at 9.02am.

Singh returned a no-alcohol reading when breath tested by Gaffney.

Gaffney then took Singh's statement at the Auckland police station, which he read aloud to the court.

"It happened very quickly, in the blink of an eye," Singh had told Gaffney, just an hour after the crash.

Singh had said a man had suddenly ran in front of his car and he was only about 80cm away when he first saw him.



He then described the crash, in which Kopa hit the windscreen and was flung to the ground, as unavoidable despite braking.

"The male was bleeding from the nose and was not saying anything."

Singh's single passenger in the Toyota Prius had not seen the crash because he had been on his mobile phone.

Singh told Gaffney he had slept well the night before for six hours, after two days off work, and had no medical issues or eyesight problems.

After Kopa's death Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, a friend of Kopa and his family, published a tribute to him.

"I had a chance to say my goodbyes to Dann ... It is absolutely heartbreaking for Calli to lose the love of her life and for four little girls to grow up without their dad," Goff said.