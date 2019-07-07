A wage earner needed funds urgently but was already at her credit limit with her bank, so accessed a "pay day" loan for $500. She struggled to meet the repayments and accessed a different online loan to help pay the first loan. Within a month she had four online loans and was scrambling to borrow from Peter to pay Paul. The total amount borrowed was $1700, the amount still owing after six weeks was $2713 and she had already paid $800 in that time. It was decided she would stop payments altogether and file for an insolvency procedure. This case

Related articles: