Counties Manukau Police are making inquiries into the indecent assault of a child in Flat Bush, South Auckland.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 13, Counties Manukau East CIB Detective Sergeant Len Leleni said.

A number of inquiries have been undertaken by police since the assault.

"At this stage we are limited in what we can say while these inquiries are ongoing, however Police are following positive lines of inquiry in this matter," Leleni said.

Advertisement

More to come.