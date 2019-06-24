The Government is hoping to find long-term shelter for 200 people over two years in Wellington as it expands its national homelessness-reduction policy into the region.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford and Wellington Mayor Justin Lester announced the launch of the Housing First programme in the city and Lower Hutt on Monday.

"On any given night we know approximately 60 to 80 Wellingtonians are sleeping rough on our city's street," Lester said.

"We know that homelessness is not an easy fix, but the Housing First programme allows us to provide the wrap-around support services that people need to sustain their homes."

Advertisement

The nationwide programme was given about $200 million in this year's Government Budget, with an aim of housing putting about 2700 people with complex needs, such as mental health and addiction issues, into secure housing, by providing a broad network of support services.

The Government says it's already housed 720 people in Auckland and is also operating in Hamilton, Christchurch, Tauranga and Rotorua.

It'll soon also be expanding to Blenheim, Northland, Hawke's Bay and Nelson.

The Wellington scheme will delivered by Kahungunu Whanau Services and include work by organisations Emerge Aotearoa, the Wellington Night Shelter and the Wellington Homeless Women's Trust.