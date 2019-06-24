COMMENT:

News that gender equity on the governing boards of sports organisations will be a condition of taxpayer funding has reignited debate around representation and quotas. One loud objector to the announcement expressed in their disappointment that it risked not having "the best people for the job".

"Theoretically, would it be nice to have balance? Of course," the objector stated. "But against a backdrop of win and loss, when you're looking for people to take you forward, what counts? What can they bring to your group?"

In keeping with long-standing criticism of equity quotas, he went on to say that

