A child has been critically injured after a collision with a car in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson this afternoon.

The incident took place on Hindmarsh St, a police spokesman said, who confirmed the child has been transported to Starship Hospital.

"It occurred at around 3.15pm near the intersection with Bruce McLaren Rd," he said.

"Part of Hindmarsh St is currently closed while inquiries continue at the scene. The Serious Crash Unit are examining the scene."

Motorists in Henderson are advised to avoid the Hindmarsh Rd area as part of the road is closed, Auckland Transport reports.

A section of Hindmarsh Road is CLOSED in Henderson due to a serious crash. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for some delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/Q7mBZVkosY — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 24, 2019

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene at 3.11pm.

She said one patient was treated by staff in a critical condition.

Just down the road another crash has taken place on Railside Ave, near the train tracks, and motorists are told to expect delays.

Elsewhere, the left southbound lane of the Southern Motorway blocked following a breakdown just before the Ellerslie-Panmure off-ramp.