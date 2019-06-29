Forget New Year's drunken injuries or Christmas cooking mishaps, it turns out the first weekend of May is the most dangerous weekend of the year.

Statistics released by the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) show the first weekend in May has received the most injury claims for four out of the past five years.

While the weekend doesn't fall on a public holiday or represent any special event, it does mark the start of duck shooting season, as well as the start of many children's winter sports, including rugby and netball.

By this time of year most senior winter sports are also under way.

Advertisement

ACC spokesman John Lammas said it was hard to be sure what all the factors were, but in May there were obvious things to point to.

"Like the weather, the start of pre-season sport, and maybe people completing jobs around the home and catching up on some DIY before winter," he said.

"There is quite a bit of sport going on. People are doing their pre-season training and their physical conditioning for their fitness, so I would expect there are some injures as people are getting into this.

"Hopefully we would see less injuries as people get better condition going through the season and their bodies are used to what they are doing."

ACC spokesman John Lammas said people completing jobs around the home before winter could be contributing to the injury claims. Photo / File

From the five year period between 2015 to 2019, the most claims were received on the weekend of May 7-8 in 2016.

On this weekend there were 15,311 claims made to ACC, costing the scheme almost $17 million.

2017 was the only year that the most claims didn't fall on this weekend, but instead was recorded on the first weekend of April.

Over the five year period, the most claims recorded on these weekends were for accidents at home (between 5000-7000) and sports related claims (between 5000-8000).

Lammas said accidents at home cover anything like painting and falling off a ladder, or any slip, trips or falls.

Claims made on these "dangerous weekends" also included falls, motor vehicle claims, recreational activity, work related claims and other activity.

Lammas said to avoid injury in the winter months, people should consider whether they are well prepared and choosing good weather for the activity.

"Obviously for winter sport, if you can try get on to your fitness beforehand and not leave it until May, and warm up well, to try and avoid the injuries," he said.