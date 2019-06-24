The two men killed when their car collided with a train in Pongakawa were both fathers, with one leaving behind his pregnant wife.

Chary Alonzo Sabalande, 34, and Roymark Solomon Bering, 32 were Philippine nationals and had only been in the country about a week when the crash happened on the Pongakawa School Rd rail crossing on State Highway 2 on June 19. They were on their way to work for Southern Cross Horticulture when the crash happened about 8.15am.

Southern Cross Horticulture chief executive Andrew Dunstan has confirmed Sabalande and Bering were both married with children.

Sabalande was a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: