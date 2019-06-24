On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The two men killed when their car collided with a train in Pongakawa were both fathers, with one leaving behind his pregnant wife.
Chary Alonzo Sabalande, 34, and Roymark Solomon Bering, 32 were Philippine nationals and had only been in the country about a week when the crash happened on the Pongakawa School Rd rail crossing on State Highway 2 on June 19. They were on their way to work for Southern Cross Horticulture when the crash happened about 8.15am.
Southern Cross Horticulture chief executive Andrew Dunstan has confirmed Sabalande and Bering were both married with children.
Sabalande was afather of two, and Bering had one child, and his widow was expecting their second child, he said.
A private funeral service was held for the crash victims on Sunday afternoon at Mount Maunganui's St Thomas More Church.
Tauranga Filipino Society vice president Lolita Libeau said about 165 people attended, with 75 per cent from the Filipino community, 40 or so from Auckland and Hamilton and the rest from Tauranga and Western Bay, she said.
Libeau, who helped with the preparation and organisation of the food, said lots of tears were shed, and the Filipino community was hurting and the men's families heartbroken.
"It was a very emotional service, especially as it was live streamed back to the Philippines and there were heart-wrenching messages from the men's families."
Even members of the Filipino Church choir were crying, Libeau said.
"Despite what happened to them they looked like they were just sleeping and at peace."