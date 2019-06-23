A car has driven into a shop front on Hinemoa St in Rotorua this morning.
Instant Finance Rotorua manager Philippa Wills said it was a lucky escape for the DTR staff she had spoken to who were shaken up.
Wills said she knew something had happened when she heard the "boof".
Witnesses said it appeared the vehicle had accelerated instead of braking to park, and the driver came out the passenger door when people gathered around.
Sharon MacDonald was at her desk in the Bay of Plenty Headstones shop two doors down when she heard "a massive crash".
"There was lots of glass breaking, then someone yelled out."
She said at first she thought two cars had collided, but then saw the car on the pavement.
"It almost looked like a ram raid, but then I had another look at the shops here and thought 'no it can't be'."
A police spokesman said police were called at 10.20am after reports of a car going through the window of a shop on Hinemoa St.
A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said one person was treated for minor injuries on the scene.
A reporter at the scene said police and fire services were also responding.
A tow truck arrived about 10.45am.