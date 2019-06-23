One person has been transported to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries following a serious crash at a Hamilton intersection, forcing its closure.

Emergency services were forced to close the intersection of Forest Lake Road and Te Rapa Road, Beerescourt, following the collision just before 6pm.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at 5.55pm, St John reporting they were tipped off at 5.53pm.

Two vehicles from St John attended the incident and treated one patient before transporting them in a critical condition to Waikato Hospital.

Diversions are in place at the intersections and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.