It's been a whole year since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford became parents to baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, born in Auckland on June 21, 2018.

Neve, who lives much of her life away from the spotlight, celebrated her first birthday today.

Proud father Clarke Gayford revealed on Twitter that his daughter received one very special gift: a Buzzy Bee from Prince William, with whom Neve shares her birthday.

(Happy birthday to Prince William too, while we're at it.)

"Torn between letting the 1st birthday girl continue to maul this amazing gift or putting it somewhere safe FOREVER," Gayford wrote on Twitter, alongside two photos of the quintessential Kiwi toy.

Happy Birthday Prince William, what a great shared birthday (I'm pretty sure you win with this) pic.twitter.com/KvXtOcfmfq — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) June 21, 2019

"Happy Birthday Prince William, what a great shared birthday (I'm pretty sure you win with this)," he added.

The Buzzy Bee comes with a little engraved plaque, wishing Neve a happy birthday from Prince William.

