A scene of carnage descended on an industrial Mangere Bridge street yesterday, as a black sedan wildly swerved across a factory car park - fatally striking one woman - in what appeared to a witness to be an attempt to hit people.

Residents along Hastie Ave across from the Oji Fibre Solutions factory have provided accounts of a 15 minute battle between workers in high-vis vests, desperately trying to detain an out of control vehicle and its driver.

Today, a 46-year-old man appeared in Manukau District Court charged with attempted murder, following the incident that left a 32-year-old woman dead and two others hospitalised.

Hastie Ave resident Vicky said she was working at her desk shortly before 4pm when she heard calls to "slow down".

Advertisement

"I thought 'Oh is that one of our dads telling his kids to slow down'. But then the 'slow down' just got louder then I heard boom, and it hit.

"And I thought something's going on because I could hear some screaming in the background.

"So I got up and stood here [on her porch] and the black car was inside the Oji car park. It was crazy, the car was reversing and shooting forward."

Vicky said a whole group of workers were simultaneously trying to break into the car to stop it, while also running to escape its path.

"People were running behind that shed. Then I heard him run something down behind the building. I couldn't see, but it was really bad.

"I saw him driving ... just inside that car park. I said, 'Oh my god, is he trying to hit people?'. It sounded like he hit someone, and there was screaming."

Hastie Ave, Mangere, on June 20, 2019, as police cordon off the street following the death of a 32-year-old woman.

Another Hastie Ave resident, who wished not to be named said the black car drove into a driveway next to her house and then backed into a truck that was driving down the road.

"People were chasing him and I think he was trying to retaliate which is why he ended up in the driveway next door," the Mangere Bridge resident said.

"But as he was reversing a truck pulled up behind him, and he reversed into the truck.

"Then you could see the workers coming out with rocks trying to smash the window [of the car], telling the guy to come back.

"Then the car got free. I think he clipped one of the workers on the leg. I'm not too sure but he must have hit someone here. There were people screaming."

A solid police presence still remained on Hastie Ave today, with a detached black bumper bar strewn before one residential house across from the Oji factory.

Police tape still cordoned off the entrance to the Oji factory carpark where the fatal incident occurred, and staff in boiler suits inspected sections of Hastie Ave.

Hastie Ave, Mangere, on June 20, 2019, as police cordon off the street following the death of a 32-year-old woman.

Emergency services at the scene of a stabbing in Mangere 20 June 2019 picture supplied credit: Visual Media Productions Sam Sword Sam Sword

Police said initial investigations indicated a second woman was stabbed at a business address in Māngere Bridge.

Two others were hit by a car.

The woman with stab wounds and a man who was hit by the car were both discharged from hospital.

A 46-year-old man appeared in Manukau District Court this morning charged with attempted murder - facing a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson said that due to a "number of inquiries under way" police could rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.