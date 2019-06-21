Emergency services are at the scene of an "injury incident" on a street in Huntly with a history of gang-related trouble.

Police were called to assist ambulance staff at an address on James Henry Crescent in the Waikato town at 4.42pm.

"Police are treating an injured person and the situation is still evolving," a police spokesperson said.

"We are not in a position to say much more other than that person has been injured and inquiries are ongoing as to how they became injured."

The Herald understands the person may have been stabbed.

The street has a troubled past with previously police call outs for firearms incidents and violent street brawls.

In 2015 a street brawl on the street lead to Huntly teenager being found guilty of the manslaughter of a man stabbed to death.

Peter Pomare Hepi, 19, was found guilty for the murder of Kevin Lawrence Rimaha, in Huntly last year.

More to come.