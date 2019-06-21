A cancer patient and mother of a child whose letter sparked a row in Parliament has hit out at Government minister Shane Jones for complaining about how her story was being used.

While politicians debated her case in the House on Thursday, Claudine Johnstone was in Australia getting a second round of treatment she wouldn't be able to afford in New Zealand.

The Kiwi mother of five and former Dunedin resident has terminal breast cancer. This year she moved to the Hunter Valley in New South Wales, where her husband's family live, to gain access to a drug to give

