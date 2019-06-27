Self-made millionaire Seeby Woodhouse has a few regrets.

The entrepreneur, gentleman adventurer, photographer and CEO of Voyager Internet (self-described on his Instagram accounts), has hit his 40s; there's grey in the beard and the doc's telling him to get his blood pressure down.

It's time to reflect, to look back on lessons hard learned. Top of the regrets list is selling internet provider Orcon for $25 million back when he was 29. Back then the million-dollar offers kept getting higher and once the "dollar signs flashed up in front of a poor kid from Glenfield" he couldn't resist.

"I was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Smaller, better, faster

Back to school

Big Brother