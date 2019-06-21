BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Senior Writer Claire Trevett recaps the week in which the Speaker turns 65, Simon Bridges was on a slippery slope and Shane Jones crowed about Air NZ CEO Christopher Luxon's resignation - but Luxon may get the last laugh.

Monday:

Speaker Trevor Mallard, who has claimed to be at the "mid-point of his career" for many years now, turned 65.

His staff and colleagues were not going to waste the opportunity to point out the significance of this milestone. Labour MPs presented him with a SuperGold Card birthday card, and his staff made a massive SuperGold Card for him.

Mallard

