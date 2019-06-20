A man who died in Wairoa Hospital on Tuesday night was shot in the dark and at close range at Mohaka, barely 100m from where a man shot his own son less than three years ago.

Sources told Hawke's Bay Today that while the 29-year-old man killed was associated with Black Power members, and police are keeping an open mind on motive, there was no evidence of a gang link.

Police said in a media release on Wednesday that the man had a gunshot wound when he "turned up" at Wairoa Hospital, about 35km north of Mohaka, about 7pm on