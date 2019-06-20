A man who died in Wairoa Hospital on Tuesday night was shot in the dark and at close range at Mohaka, barely 100m from where a man shot his own son less than three years ago.

Sources told Hawke's Bay Today that while the 29-year-old man killed was associated with Black Power members, and police are keeping an open mind on motive, there was no evidence of a gang link.

Police said in a media release on Wednesday that the man had a gunshot wound when he "turned up" at Wairoa Hospital, about 35km north of Mohaka, about 7pm on Tuesday.

He died in hospital and police identified a "scene of interest" at a property off Mohaka Township Rd, next to a property where local man Dean Cole shot his own son in October 2016. There is not believed to be a link between the killings.

The victim in Tuesday's shooting was born and bred in the area, and was shot at close range soon after stepping outside into the dark, a source said.

The source suggested it was probably so dark the offender may not have been able to see who the victim was.

There was a strong police presence in the area, with officers from Hawke's Bay and Gisborne conducting inquiries. These included visiting homes around the Mohaka area, about 12km from Raupunga. A scene examination was also being carried out.

It was understood family were awaiting release of the body after a post-mortem examination. A tangi was then expected to be held.

Meanwhile, a Hawke's Bay club rugby match between Raupunga side YMP and Napier team Maraenui is expected to go ahead on Saturday at Waikare, about 20km south of Raupunga.

The closely-connected teams both have players related to the dead man.

The match has already been rescheduled from Napier to Waikare as a gesture to YMP who had to give up hosting rights when the teams' first round match earlier in the season was transferred from Waikare to Napier because of police concerns about other gang activity in northern Hawke's Bay.

But club members say matches between the two have traditionally been free of gang activity, played in a fierce and hard but friendly reflection of the "brotherhood" rivalry, with big crowds from both communities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police on 06 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.