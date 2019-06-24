When Calie Coppinger received the call no one wants to receive, she had no idea she and her family would soon be faced with two major decisions. Now, as Manawatū Guardian editor Merania Karauria discovers, Calie's story, and that of her late husband Steve, is one more New Zealanders need to know, and talk, about.

Calie Coppinger had never thought about organ donation.

That was until her husband Steve died of a massive brain bleed.

Calie says her urologist surgeon husband was a healthy and active man.

