There was extra security in Te Awamutu District Court this morning for the appearance of a 37-year-old man charged in relation to the death of Faalili Molei Fauatea.

Security staff body searched every person attending court and members of the Armed Offenders Squad stood guard on the street when the 37-year-old was being delivered to police cells next to the courtroom and at the outside entrance to the courtroom when the defendant made his appearance.

Fauatea died from gunshot wounds at an address at Hauturu, near Kāwhia on Thursday 6 June.

A car with what looks like bullet holes in the rear door near the scene of a shooting at Kawhia. Photo / Dean Taylor

Today the 37-year-old faced additional charges of murder, three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and selling a Class C controlled drug.

He had previously appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of methamphetamine for supply. Prosecution reduced the latter charged to possession of methamphetamine simplicita.

He was renamed in custody without plea to appear in Hamilton High Court on July 9.

Interim name suppression will also continue until July 9 when counsel Kerry Burroughs will present a written application.

Burroughs argued the nature of the event would place the accused family in danger if details were released.