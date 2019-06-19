A child was transported to Starship Hospital in a critical condition this evening following an incident outside SkyCity.

A spokesperson for St John told the Herald they received a call about the incident in Auckland's CBD shortly after 4.20pm.

"We sent two ambulances and a manager. We treated one patient in a critical condition and transported them to Starship Hospital," the spokesperson said.

Police confirmed they assisted ambulance at an incident on Federal St at 5.39pm but had no further information to provide.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for SkyCity Entertainment Group said they were not able to provide the Herald with details about the incident.

She said it was "strictly a medical issue" and further details would need to be provided by emergency services.

The Herald has sought comment from the Auckland District Health Board.