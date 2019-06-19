The Kermadec Islands has been rocked by a second significant earthquake this week.

No tsunami threat has been recorded for New Zealand following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake which struck at a depth of 10km at 7.02pm.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management revised the earthquake to a magnitude of 6.5.

On Sunday, two tsunami threats were registered and cleared a short time later by the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management.

The threats were issued following two earthquakes near the Kermadec Islands, the first a magnitude 7.0 at 10.55am and the second a magnitude 6.8 before 5.30pm.

"There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M6.6 Kermadec Islands region earthquake," MCDEM said on Sunday over Twitter.

"Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to NZ."