Emergency services have closed State Highway 1 in Oakleigh, Northland following a serious crash at an intersection.

Police said in a statement the incident took place where SH1 meets Springfield Rd and they were alerted around 5.50pm.

Diversions around the scene have been put in place for motorists, however, the public is asked to avoid the area.

NZ Transport Agency reports northbound motorists will use Salmon Rd, Springfield Rd, Mangapai Caves Rd; Mangapai Rd then back onto SH1.

Advertisement

For those heading south, the opposite detour route is advised to be used by motorists.

More to come.