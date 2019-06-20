A Hawke's Bay child sex offender whose convictions shocked the region in 2003 struck again after he was released from prison.

Warwick Roworth Orchiston, 77, pleaded guilty this week to
two charges of unlawful sexual connection with a girl aged under 12, three charges of performing an indecent act on a girl aged under 12, and 17 charges of indecently assaulting a female aged under 12.

The offences - which included crimes described by Orchiston as "a funny sort of thing that happens" - were committed in 2018, and involved three victims.

Orchiston was once a respected Hawke's Bay winemaker,

