

A Hawke's Bay child sex offender whose convictions shocked the region in 2003 struck again after he was released from prison.

Warwick Roworth Orchiston, 77, pleaded guilty this week to

two charges of unlawful sexual connection with a girl aged under 12, three charges of performing an indecent act on a girl aged under 12, and 17 charges of indecently assaulting a female aged under 12.

The offences - which included crimes described by Orchiston as "a funny sort of thing that happens" - were committed in 2018, and involved three victims.

Orchiston was once a respected Hawke's Bay winemaker, as well as a travelling sweet salesman.

But that changed after a trial in 2003 during which the public gallery was full of supporters daily, many of them lavishing him with praise.

Warwick Orchiston of Flaxmere, at his sentencing after he was found guilty in 2003 of sex offences against children. Orchiston has admitted reoffending after his release from prison.

But he was found guilty on 13 counts of indecent assault and inducing indecent acts over two decades on eight children aged between 6 and 16.

Orchiston was sentenced to four and a half years in jail in December 2003.

This week, there was no trial, no denial.

Orchiston was alone in the Hastings District Court, head bowed, as Judge Tony Adeane took note of his guilty pleas to 23 offences that happened in 2018 - a decade after his April 2008 release from prison.

Orchiston was under no release conditions at the time of his 2018 offending - these had expired six months after his release in 2008.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said Orchiston served his full term through to his statutory release date of April 2008 after his parole was declined twice - once in May 2006 and again in May 2007.

The parole board declined his application in 2007 because they believed he remained an untreated sex offender.

"Until his tendencies are addressed, the board would not be comfortable with the idea of his release," the panel said at the time.

"Any such release in his current condition would pose an undue risk to the safety of the community."

Orchiston was later released from jail with conditions that he not associate or otherwise have unsupervised contact with any person under 16 years of age.

This condition expired six months after his April 2008 release.

A decade later, Orchiston reoffended against three victims.

A police summary of facts outlined his modus operandi - he befriended all three victims and their families, quickly gaining their trust.

He treated the children to outings at McDonald's and gave them money, gifts and clothing.

He took the girls away on trips, where he tried to get the girls to go "skinny dipping" with him. They declined.

Orchiston would also touch the girls inappropriately - he told police he and the children had "become involved in a system of humping" with clothes on.

One victim told police that Orchiston would tell the girls not to tell their parents and if they didn't, he would take them to McDonald's.

Another victim said she was staying at his address when she awoke to find Orchiston naked on top of her.

She said she told him to get off, to which he replied "I'm sorry, you're just so beautiful". The crying girl asked to go home, but Orchiston said she had to stay.

One of the girls described a "massage room", telling police Orchiston would often massage them.

Police charged Orchiston after children's clothing including underwear, swimming togs and erotic publications were found when they searched his Flaxmere home in May.

The items matched one of his victim's statements.

Orchiston told police that he befriended the girls.

He said the "system of humping" had been done with clothes on.

"It's just a funny sort of thing that happens," he told police.

Orchiston will reappear in the Napier District Court for sentencing on September 20.