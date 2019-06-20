On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Hawke's Bay child sex offender whose convictions shocked the region in 2003 struck again after he was released from prison.
Warwick Roworth Orchiston, 77, pleaded guilty this week to two charges of unlawful sexual connection with a girl aged under 12, three charges of performing an indecent act on a girl aged under 12, and 17 charges of indecently assaulting a female aged under 12.
The offences - which included crimes described by Orchiston as "a funny sort of thing that happens" - were committed in 2018, and involved three victims.
Orchiston was once a respected Hawke's Bay winemaker,as well as a travelling sweet salesman.
But that changed after a trial in 2003 during which the public gallery was full of supporters daily, many of them lavishing him with praise.
But he was found guilty on 13 counts of indecent assault and inducing indecent acts over two decades on eight children aged between 6 and 16.
Orchiston was sentenced to four and a half years in jail in December 2003.
This week, there was no trial, no denial.
Orchiston was alone in the Hastings District Court, head bowed, as Judge Tony Adeane took note of his guilty pleas to 23 offences that happened in 2018 - a decade after his April 2008 release from prison.
Orchiston was under no release conditions at the time of his 2018 offending - these had expired six months after his release in 2008.