Australia and New Zealand appeared to have neglected the threat of far-right extremism as they overwelmingly focused on the peril of Islamic terrorism. Jamie Tarabay and Charlotte Graham-McLay of The New York Times report.

He travelled abroad, visiting places where extremists once killed civilians in cold blood. He appears to have posted radical opinions online. He moved overseas, applied for gun licenses and is believed to have purchased several assault rifles.

But Brenton H. Tarrant escaped the attention of the authorities both in Australia, where he was born and spent most of his life, and New Zealand, where he relocated

