Hawke's Bay Regional Council become the latest to declare a climate emergency.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Environmental Services meeting in front of a group of about 20 people supporting the deceleration, who prior to the meeting protested outside the council buildings.

Extinction Rebellion Hawke's Bay convenor Bruce Bissett, who spoke at the meeting, said the time for speaking was over, action needed to be taken.

He said the ocean is expected to rise 2.5 metres by the year 2100, which would mean the council chambers the meeting was taking place in would be under water.

He said one example of what councils could do is pressure Central Government to change legislation which would allow councils to include greenhouse gas emissions into the consenting process under the Resource Management Act.

The vote was not unanimous - Alan Dick, Fenton Wilson and Peter Paku voted against the recommendation.

Wilson said he would prefer council staff to be getting out and doing the mahi, rather than having to spend time writing reports.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council is the fifth to declare an emergency.

MORE TO COME