A Family Court hearing involving issues surrounding a Government department attempt to remove a newborn baby from its mother's care in Hawke's Bay Hospital six weeks ago has been adjourned for almost two months.

The hearing was to take place on Wednesday but media were told late on Wednesday morning that parties had requested the adjournment and the matter had been rescheduled for August 8.

The case involves applications by Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry for Children, relating to the care of a boy at the centre of a standoff lasting several hours in the hospital on May 7-8.

The stand off started with an attempt by Ministry social work staff to remove the child following an order granted by a Family Court judge on an application made by the Ministry.