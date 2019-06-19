A recidivist offender sentenced to home detention remains living in a motel funded by taxpayers after he was evicted from his approved address - and may remain there for some time.

On June 3 the Herald revealed the man was living at a motel at a cost of around $100 a night after he was booted from the Housing New Zealand property the court had approved for the duration of his home detention sentence.

At the time Corrections said the man would be housed there for a week while alternative accommodation was sought.

However, more than two weeks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: